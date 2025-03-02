Introduction

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is a commuter motorcycle available in two variants and four colour options. It combines modern features with reliability and efficiency. The Hero Splendor series has been present in the Indian two-wheeler market since the 1990s and was among the top choices for simplicity and practicality. Over the years, the range has been updated with modern tech and styling to stay competitive in the market. The Splendor Plus Xtec builds on its reputation with updated technology while retaining the durability and ease of maintenance that the range is known for.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Price:

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is priced at ₹84,301 (ex-showroom) for the disc brake variant and ₹81,001 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant.

When was the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec launched?

The Splendor Plus Xtec was first launched in May 2022, bringing a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. This model was powered by the same 97.2cc single-cylinder engine as the standard Splendor Plus. Later that year, Hero MotoCorp introduced a disc brake variant. By 2024, the Splendor Plus Xtec had evolved further, with the introduction of the Xtec 2.0, featuring LED units and additional colour options. In 2024, Hero MotoCorp launched its latest iteration, the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0, as a standalone offering with LED units and new colour options.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec are available?

At present, the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is offered in two variants: one with drum brakes and the other with a front 240 mm disc. The bike can be had in four colour schemes, which include Black Sparkling Blue, Black Tornado Grey, and Red Black for both variants. The base drum brake variant offers an additional Pearl Fadeless White scheme.

What features are available in the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec?

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is a more modern version of the regular Splendor Plus, sporting additional tech and new colour options. It is fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster that brings Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call and SMS alerts and displays real-time mileage. Additional functionalities include a USB charging port, a side-stand engine cut-off, and a low fuel indicator. Its design incorporates a single seat, body graphics, and chrome accents, maintaining a balance between classic styling and modern flair. Safety features include an integrated braking system.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec?

The motorcycle is powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine that produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and features advanced fuel injection tech.

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and a swingarm with five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by a 130 mm drum at both ends in the base variant, while the disc brake variant brings a 240 mm disc at the front.

What is the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec’s mileage?

The Hero Splendor Plux Xtec offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec?

The Splendor Plus Xtec offers a ground clearance of 165 mm and a seat height of 785 mm. The kerb weight is 112 kg for the drum brake variant and 113.6 kg for the disc brake variant.

What bikes does the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec rival in its segment?

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is positioned in the commuter segment against the likes of the Honda Shine 100, Bajaj Platina, and the TVS Sport.