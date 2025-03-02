HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View
View all Images

HERO Splendor Plus XTEC

Launched in May 2022

4.3
23 Reviews
₹81,001 - 84,301**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Splendor Plus XTEC Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Splendor Plus XTEC: 97.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 62.36 kmpl

Splendor Plus XTEC: 70-73 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.66 ps

Splendor Plus XTEC: 8.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Splendor Plus XTEC: 87.0 kmph

View all Splendor Plus XTEC Specs and Features

About Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Latest Update

  • New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at ₹82,911
  • Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Variants
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC price starts at ₹ 81,001 and goes up to ₹ 84,301 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus ...Read More
    3 Variants Available
    Drum₹81,001*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 3AH
    View More
    2.0₹83,751*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 3Ah
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    Disc₹84,301*
    97.2 cc
    87 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 3AH
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Images

    20 images
    View All Splendor Plus XTEC Images

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Colours

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Gloss black
    Red black
    Black tornado grey
    Black sparking blue
    Pearl fadeless white

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.02 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage70 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine97.2 cc
    Max Speed87 kmph
    View all Splendor Plus XTEC specs and features

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Passion Plus
    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Platina 100
    Honda Livo
    Honda Shine
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    ₹81,001*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹79,901*
    ₹84,493*
    ₹77,176*
    ₹68,685*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹86,128*
    ₹83,846*
    User Rating
    4.7
    22 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    7.9 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.3 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    102 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2006 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Currently viewingSplendor Plus XTEC vs Super SplendorSplendor Plus XTEC vs Passion PlusSplendor Plus XTEC vs Shine 125Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor PlusSplendor Plus XTEC vs Platina 100Splendor Plus XTEC vs LivoSplendor Plus XTEC vs ShineSplendor Plus XTEC vs GlamourSplendor Plus XTEC vs Super Splendor XTECSplendor Plus XTEC vs Pulsar 125
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

    4.35
    23 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    11
    5 rating
    10
    Write a Review
    Smooth Long Drives
    Offers good mileage and a comfortable ride. Stylish design with a smooth driving experience, perfect for stress-free long drives. By: Banti kushwah (Mar 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best bike under budget
    The best bike within budget offers excellent mileage and is perfect for its price range. Best bike under budget Be Best bike under budget in mileage is perfect in budget Best bike under budget Be Best bike under budget in mileage is perfect in budget Best bike under budget Be Best bike under budget in mileage is perfect in budget By: Pradeep Kumar Singh (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Value Bike
    The Hero Splendor Plus is a good bike and my favorite. It's a value-for-money option and a very reliable bike. By: Sandeep Koshal (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good Mileage Bike
    The bike has an attractive design and offers good mileage. It comes in appealing colors and provides reliable service, making it a solid choice. Overall, it?s a well-rounded bike with a nice look and dependable performance.By: Sunil kumar v (Nov 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect bike for ola Uber riders
    I bought this bike for commercial use. It helped me a lot. It shows 125 kmpl mileage. It gave me the best comfort and good design. By: Windus (Nov 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Bast for all things like mileage looking ect
    I can't explain about this bike because this bike it's every rider love and my also every person want to thisBy: Bijender (Oct 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    best bike at low price
    light weight bike and comfortable mileage is good at this price speed is good and the new look of this bike is excellent By: Priyanshu (Oct 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Road par ek hi nam Splendor plus
    Nice looking colour combination motorcycle and heavy duty bike for every person good mileage on road.By: Chanda Ram Sharma (Oct 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Splendor is my love
    It's look very ultimate and useful for family. I love splendor. I have splendor. My experience with splendor is very good.By: Anil Yadav (Oct 2, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Attractive and Good-Looking
    The looks are quite impressive, and the bike is within the budget, making it affordable for everyone to fulfill their dream with less money and more features. In today's time, it is the first choice of the younger generation, which is a very good thing. It truly deserves this recognition. I hope that in the future, you will bring more upgrades to the bike at a low cost, considering the budget of middle-class and lower-income individuals.By: Sparsh Pathak (Apr 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

