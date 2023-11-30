Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
75,030*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Hero Pleasure Plus Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
View all Pleasure Plus specs and features

Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6 Latest Updates

Pleasure Plus falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75,030. The fuel capacity of Platinum BS6

  • Fuel Capacity: 4.8 L
  • Length: 1769 mm
  • Max Power: 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6 Price

    Platinum BS6
    ₹ 75,030*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,100
    RTO
    5,128
    Insurance
    5,802
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    75,030
    EMI@1,613/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    4.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Wheelbase
    1238 mm
    Kerb Weight
    104 kg
    Height
    1161 mm
    Width
    704 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    FI (Fuel Injection)
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:01
    Displacement
    110.9 cc
    Clutch
    Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Underbone
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Swing arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
    Front Suspension
    Bottom Link With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6 EMI
    EMI1,451 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    67,527
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    67,527
    Interest Amount
    19,558
    Payable Amount
    87,085

    Hero Pleasure Plus other Variants

    FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
    ₹ 68,125*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    58,900
    RTO
    3,534
    Insurance
    5,691
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,125
    EMI@1,464/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    Hero Pleasure Plus Alternatives

    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel

    63,511 - 70,511
    Check latest Offers
    Pleasure Plu... vs Jupiter
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition

    52,915 - 64,522
    Check latest Offers
    Pleasure Plu... vs Scooty Pep P...
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Check latest Offers
    Pleasure Plu... vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Disc

    60,539 - 90,234
    Check latest Offers
    Pleasure Plu... vs Grazia
    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 Alloy Wheel FI

    62,750 - 72,150
    Check latest Offers
    Pleasure Plu... vs Maestro Edge...

    Popular Hero Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hero Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details