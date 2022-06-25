Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Zirakpur starts from Rs. 93,790. The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 98,640 in Zirakpur. The lowest price model is Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Zirakpur starts from Rs. 93,790. The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 98,640 in Zirakpur. The lowest price model is Hero Passion XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Passion XTEC Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Passion XTEC dealers and showrooms in Zirakpur for best offers. Hero Passion XTEC on road price breakup in Zirakpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Passion XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Zirakpur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Zirakpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Zirakpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Passion XTEC Drum ₹ 93,790 Hero Passion XTEC Disc ₹ 98,640