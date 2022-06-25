Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Nashik starts from Rs. 98,810.
The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Nashik.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Hero Passion XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Passion XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Passion XTEC dealers and showrooms in Nashik for best offers.
Hero Passion XTEC on road price breakup in Nashik includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Passion XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Nashik, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Nashik and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Nashik.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Passion XTEC Drum ₹ 98,810 Hero Passion XTEC Disc ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
