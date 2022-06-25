Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Dholpur starts from Rs. 96,990. The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Dholpur. The lowest price model Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Dholpur starts from Rs. 96,990. The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Dholpur. The lowest price model is Hero Passion XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Passion XTEC Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Passion XTEC dealers and showrooms in Dholpur for best offers. Hero Passion XTEC on road price breakup in Dholpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Passion XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Dholpur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Dholpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Dholpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Passion XTEC Drum ₹ 96,990 Hero Passion XTEC Disc ₹ 1.01 Lakhs