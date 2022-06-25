HT Auto
Hero Passion XTEC Right View
1/10
Hero Passion XTEC Headlight View
2/10
Hero Passion XTEC Seat View
3/10
Hero Passion XTEC Indicator View
4/10
Hero Passion XTEC Fuel Tank View
5/10
Hero Passion XTEC Engine View
6/10
81,038 - 85,438*
*On-Road Price
Begusarai
Passion XTEC Price in Begusarai

Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Begusarai starts from Rs. 95,190. The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 99,330 in Begusarai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Passion XTEC Drum₹ 95,190
Hero Passion XTEC Disc₹ 99,330
Hero Passion XTEC Variant Wise Price List in Begusarai

Drum
₹ 95,195*On-Road Price
113.2
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,738
RTO
7,356
Insurance
6,101
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Begusarai)
95,195
EMI@2,046/mo
Disc
₹ 99,326*On-Road Price
113.2
Check Latest Offers
SP 125 Price in Begusarai
Fiero 125 details
Shine Price in Begusarai
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero Passion XTEC News

A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.
2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Top 5 key highlights
25 Jun 2022
A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.
Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity
24 Jun 2022
Vida V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the lineup.
Vida V1 Pro road test review: Might be the perfect scooter for you
4 May 2024
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 have begun from April 15 onwards,
Hero MotoCorp sells 5.33 lakh units in April, registers growth of 34.7%
3 May 2024
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
30 Apr 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
