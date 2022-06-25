Hero Passion XTEC on road price in Akluj starts from Rs. 98,810.
The on road price for Hero Passion XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Akluj.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Hero Passion XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Passion XTEC Disc.
Hero Passion XTEC on road price breakup in Akluj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Passion XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Akluj, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Akluj and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Akluj.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Passion XTEC Drum ₹ 98,810 Hero Passion XTEC Disc ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
