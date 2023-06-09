Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Passion Plus on road price in Neyveli starts from Rs. 87,900.
Visit your nearest
Hero Passion Plus on road price in Neyveli starts from Rs. 87,900.
Visit your nearest
Hero Passion Plus dealers and showrooms in Neyveli for best offers.
Hero Passion Plus on road price breakup in Neyveli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Passion Plus is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Neyveli, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Neyveli and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Neyveli.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Passion Plus STD ₹ 87,900
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price