Hero Passion Plus On Road Price in Narwana

87,049*
Narwana
Passion Plus Price in Narwana

Hero Passion Plus on road price in Narwana starts from Rs. 87,050. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Passion Plus STD₹ 87,050
...Read More

Hero Passion Plus Variant Wise Price List in Narwana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 87,049*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,461
RTO
4,587
Insurance
6,001
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Narwana)
87,049
EMI@1,871/mo
Hero Passion Plus News

A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
2 Feb 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
The Hero CE001 is a tribute to Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal and is based on the Karizma XMR 210. The limited edition offering will be restricted to only 100 units
Hero unveils Karizma-based CE001 limited edition, restricted to only 100 units
27 Jan 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
26 Jan 2024
View all
 Hero Passion Plus News

Hero Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
View all
 

