Hero Passion Plus Front Left View
1/12
Hero Passion Plus Front Right View
2/12
Hero Passion Plus Front View
3/12
Hero Passion Plus Left Side View
4/12
Hero Passion Plus Rear Left View
5/12
Hero Passion Plus Rear Right View
6/12

Hero Passion Plus Million Edition

90,536*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
55 Offers Available
Hero Passion Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Passion Plus Million Edition

Passion Plus Million Edition Prices

The Passion Plus Million Edition, is listed at ₹90,536 (ex-showroom).

Passion Plus Million Edition Mileage

All variants of the Passion Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Passion Plus Million Edition Colours

The Passion Plus Million Edition is available in 4 colour options: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe.

Passion Plus Million Edition Engine and Transmission

The Passion Plus Million Edition is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Passion Plus Million Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Passion Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹74.15 Thousands - 76.44 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.

Passion Plus Million Edition Specs & Features

The Passion Plus Million Edition has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Hero Passion Plus Million Edition Price

Passion Plus Million Edition

₹ 90,536*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,084
RTO
6,245
Insurance
6,207
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,536
EMI@1,946/mo
55 offers Available
Hero Passion Plus Million Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1982 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1087 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Suspension
5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Passion Plus Million Edition Offers
Bring Home Hero Passion Plus : Exchange Bonus up t...
Applicable on passion-plusstd & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hero Passion Plus Million Edition EMI
EMI1,751 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
81,482
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
81,482
Interest Amount
23,600
Payable Amount
1,05,082

Hero Passion Plus other Variants

Passion Plus STD

₹ 89,003*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,691
RTO
6,135
Insurance
6,177
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,003
EMI@1,913/mo
55 offers Available
Hero Passion Plus Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,152 - 76,437Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe Pro
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsStar City Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsPulsar 125 Neon
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751Ex-Showroom
Passion PlusvsGlamour

view all specs and features

