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Passion PlusPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Passion Plus Front Left View
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Hero Passion Plus Front Right View
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Hero Passion Plus Front View
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Hero Passion Plus Left Side View
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Hero Passion Plus Rear Left View
5/12
Hero Passion Plus Rear Right View
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Hero Passion Plus Drum OBD2B

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
94,585*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hero Passion Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all Passion Plus specs and features

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Prices

The Passion Plus Drum OBD2B, is listed at ₹94,585 (ex-showroom).

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Mileage

All variants of the Passion Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Colours

The Passion Plus Drum OBD2B is available in 4 colour options: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe.

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Engine and Transmission

The Passion Plus Drum OBD2B is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Passion Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Specs & Features

The Passion Plus Drum OBD2B has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Daytime Running Lamps and USB Charging Port.

Hero Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Price

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B

₹ 94,585*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,328
RTO
6,726
Insurance
7,531
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,585
EMI@2,033/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Passion Plus Drum OBD2B Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 litres
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front - 18 inch, Rear - 18 inch
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 80/100 - 18, Rear - 80/100 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
660 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.91 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1 Cylinder, Air Cooled, 1 Valves
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
4 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V-3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
No
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Projector Headlights
Halogen
Battery Type
MF Battery
Vehicle Warranty
70,000 km or 5 years

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Engine Temperature Indicator
No
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Windscreen
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
No
Instrument Console
Semi-Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
No
Kill Switch
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
No
Seat Type
Single
Geo Fencing
No
Stand Warning
No
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Passion Plus Drum OBD2B EMI
EMI1,830 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
85,126
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
85,126
Interest Amount
24,655
Payable Amount
1,09,781

Hero Passion Plus other Variants

Passion Plus STD

₹ 89,003*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,691
RTO
6,135
Insurance
6,177
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,003
EMI@1,913/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Passion Plus Million Edition

₹ 93,026*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,574
RTO
6,245
Insurance
6,207
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,026
EMI@1,999/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Passion Plus Disc

₹ 98,385*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,128
RTO
6,726
Insurance
7,531
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,385
EMI@2,115/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hero Passion Plus Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Passion PlusvsGlamour
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Passion PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Passion PlusvsGlamour XTEC
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

72,792
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe Flex Fuel

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