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Passion PlusPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Passion Plus Front Left View
1/12
Hero Passion Plus Front Right View
2/12
Hero Passion Plus Front View
3/12
Hero Passion Plus Left Side View
4/12
Hero Passion Plus Rear Left View
5/12
Hero Passion Plus Rear Right View
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6/12

Hero Passion Plus Disc

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
98,385*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hero Passion Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all Passion Plus specs and features

Passion Plus Disc

Passion Plus Disc Prices

The Passion Plus Disc, is listed at ₹98,385 (ex-showroom).

Passion Plus Disc Mileage

All variants of the Passion Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Passion Plus Disc Colours

The Passion Plus Disc is available in 4 colour options: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe.

Passion Plus Disc Engine and Transmission

The Passion Plus Disc is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Passion Plus Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Passion Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

Passion Plus Disc Specs & Features

The Passion Plus Disc has Bluetooth Connectivity.

Hero Passion Plus Disc Price

Passion Plus Disc

₹ 98,385*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,128
RTO
6,726
Insurance
7,531
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,385
EMI@2,115/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Passion Plus Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 Litres
Length
1982 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Height
1087 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front:80/100-18, Rear: 80/100-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self & Kick
Gear Box
4 Speed
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection (FI)
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Double Cradle
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V-3 Ah
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED
Battery Type
MF Battery

Features and Safety

Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Hero Passion Plus Disc EMI
EMI1,903 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
88,546
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
88,546
Interest Amount
25,646
Payable Amount
1,14,192

Hero Passion Plus other Variants

Passion Plus STD

₹ 89,003*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,691
RTO
6,135
Insurance
6,177
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,003
EMI@1,913/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Passion Plus Drum OBD2B

₹ 94,585*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,328
RTO
6,726
Insurance
7,531
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,585
EMI@2,033/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Passion Plus Million Edition

₹ 93,026*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,574
RTO
6,245
Insurance
6,207
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,026
EMI@1,999/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hero Passion Plus Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Passion PlusvsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Passion PlusvsGlamour
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Passion PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Passion PlusvsGlamour XTEC
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

72,792
Passion PlusvsHF Deluxe Flex Fuel

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