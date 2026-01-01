|Engine
|97.2 cc
The Passion Plus Disc, is listed at ₹98,385 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Passion Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Passion Plus Disc is available in 4 colour options: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue, Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe.
The Passion Plus Disc is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the Passion Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹91.95 Thousands - 95.31 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The Passion Plus Disc has Bluetooth Connectivity.