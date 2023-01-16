Hero Maestro Edge 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 86,040. The on road price for Hero Maestro Edge 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 89,880 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hero Maestro Edge 125 Drum BS6 and the most priced model is Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6. Visit your nearest Hero Maestro Edge 125 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hero Maestro Edge 125 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less