Hero Maestro Edge 125 On Road Price in Maithon

70,700 - 82,250
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 125 on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Maestro Edge 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 84,560. The on road price for Hero Maestro Edge 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,330 in Delhi.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Variant Wise Price List

Drum BS6
₹ 84,556*On-Road Price
125 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,250
RTO
4,455
Insurance
5,851
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Maithon)
84,556
EMI@1,817/mo
Disc BS6
₹ 86,930*On-Road Price
125 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stealth Edition BS6
₹ 88,333*On-Road Price
125 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Specifications and Features

Drum BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1843 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Height
1188 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
XSens Technolog
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes
LED Tail Lights
LED Type
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

