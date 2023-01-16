HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroMaestro Edge 110On Road Price in Dharmanagar

Hero Maestro Edge 110 On Road Price in Dharmanagar

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
62,750 - 72,150
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Hero Maestro Edge 110 on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Maestro Edge 110 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 79,830. The on road price for Hero Maestro Edge 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 84,460 in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Hero Maestro Edge 110 Variant Wise Price List

Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹ 79,825*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
40.0 kmpl
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,600
RTO
6,500
Insurance
5,725
On-Road Price in Dharmanagar
79,825
EMI@1,716/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Alloy Wheel FI
₹ 82,627*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
40.0 kmpl
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
View breakup
100 Million Edition
₹ 84,461*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
40.0 kmpl
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
View breakup

Hero Maestro Edge 110 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1843 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1188 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1
1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77
3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X
3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Shop Now

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 400
1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302R
Benelli 302R
3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302 S
Benelli 302 S
3.3 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 752 S
Benelli 752 S
6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details