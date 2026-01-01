hamburger icon
2.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Karizma XMR Key Specs
Engine210 cc
Karizma XMR Top Prices

The Karizma XMR Top, is listed at ₹2.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Karizma XMR Top Mileage

All variants of the Karizma XMR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Karizma XMR Top Colours

The Karizma XMR Top is available in 3 colour options: Iconic Yellow, Matte Phantom Black, Turbo Red.

Karizma XMR Top Engine and Transmission

The Karizma XMR Top is powered by a 210 cc engine.

Karizma XMR Top vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Karizma XMR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the KTM RC 200 priced between ₹2.15 Lakhs - 2.15 Lakhs.

Karizma XMR Top Specs & Features

The Karizma XMR Top has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Karizma XMR Top Price

Karizma XMR Top

₹2.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,144
RTO
14,731
Insurance
11,787
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,10,662
EMI@4,528/mo
Hero Karizma XMR Top Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2068 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
760 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
130 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
50 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
210 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction Bush
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load Adjustable

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Karizma XMR Top EMI
EMI4,075 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,89,595
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,89,595
Interest Amount
54,913
Payable Amount
2,44,508

Hero Karizma XMR other Variants

Karizma XMR Combat Edition

₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,85,757
RTO
14,860
Insurance
11,814
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,12,431
EMI@4,566/mo
Hero Karizma XMR Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Karizma XMRvsPulsar RS200
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Karizma XMRvsRC 200
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Karizma XMRvsNX200
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Karizma XMRvsRC 160
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Karizma XMRvsGixxer 250

