|Engine
|210 cc
The Karizma XMR Top, is listed at ₹2.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Karizma XMR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Karizma XMR Top is available in 3 colour options: Iconic Yellow, Matte Phantom Black, Turbo Red.
The Karizma XMR Top is powered by a 210 cc engine.
In the Karizma XMR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the KTM RC 200 priced between ₹2.15 Lakhs - 2.15 Lakhs.
The Karizma XMR Top has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.