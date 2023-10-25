Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Sidhi for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Sidhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Sidhi, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Sidhi and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Sidhi. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs