Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Kushinagar starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Kushinagar starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Kushinagar for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Kushinagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Kushinagar, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Kushinagar and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kushinagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price