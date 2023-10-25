Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Jeypore for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Jeypore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Jeypore, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Jeypore and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Jeypore. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs