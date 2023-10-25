Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroKarizma XMROn Road Price in Idukki

Hero Karizma XMR On Road Price in Idukki

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Idukki
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Karizma XMR Price in Idukki

Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Idukki starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Karizma XMR STD₹ 1.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Karizma XMR Variant Wise Price List in Idukki

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
210 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,72,900
RTO
13,832
Insurance
4,927
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Idukki)
1,91,659
EMI@4,119/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Hero Karizma XMR Alternatives

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MT-15 Price in Idukki
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R15 V4 Price in Idukki
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Onwards
Check 250SR details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Price in Idukki
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
200 Duke Price in Idukki
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Idukki

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR News

Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India
25 Oct 2023
Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank
Hero Karizma XMR receives 13,688 bookings; deliveries to begin this month
5 Oct 2023
The new Hero Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 price to increase by 7,000 from this date
25 Sept 2023
The Hero Karizma is priced at an introductory <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
First Hero Karizma XMR rolls off the assembly line, dispatches begin to dealers
16 Sept 2023
The Hero Karizma XMR feels and rides like a completely new motorcycle with hints of the original Karizma seeping in from time to time
Hero Karizma XMR first ride review: Jack of all trades
31 Aug 2023
View all
 Hero Karizma XMR News

Hero Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details