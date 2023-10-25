Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Gurugram, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Gurugram and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Gurugram. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs