Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gulbarga starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gulbarga starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Gulbarga for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Gulbarga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Gulbarga, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Gulbarga and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Gulbarga.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price