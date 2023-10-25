Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Hero Karizma XMR On Road Price in Gondal

1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gondal
Karizma XMR Price in Gondal

Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gondal starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Karizma XMR STD₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Hero Karizma XMR Variant Wise Price List in Gondal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
210 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,72,900
RTO
13,832
Insurance
4,927
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Gondal)
1,91,659
EMI@4,119/mo
Hero Karizma XMR News

Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India
25 Oct 2023
Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank
Hero Karizma XMR receives 13,688 bookings; deliveries to begin this month
5 Oct 2023
The new Hero Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 price to increase by 7,000 from this date
25 Sept 2023
The Hero Karizma is priced at an introductory <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
First Hero Karizma XMR rolls off the assembly line, dispatches begin to dealers
16 Sept 2023
The Hero Karizma XMR feels and rides like a completely new motorcycle with hints of the original Karizma seeping in from time to time
Hero Karizma XMR first ride review: Jack of all trades
31 Aug 2023
