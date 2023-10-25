Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gohana starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Gohana starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Gohana for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Gohana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Gohana, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Gohana and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Gohana.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price