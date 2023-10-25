Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Araria starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Araria starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Araria for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Araria includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Araria, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Araria and Bajaj Pulsar NS400 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Araria. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs