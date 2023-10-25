Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Alappuzha for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Alappuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Alappuzha, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Alappuzha and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Alappuzha.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
