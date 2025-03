The Hero Karizma XMR is a sports bike designed to deliver power and performance. Priced starting at 1.73 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers an impressive combination of specifications and features for riders seeking a thrilling experience.

Engine: The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with a robust 210 cc engine, providing riders with a substantial amount of power for their journeys.

Power: With a maximum power output of 25.5 PS, this bike delivers excellent acceleration and performance, making it a suitable choice for riders who crave speed.

Torque: The bike offers a substantial maximum torque of 20.4 Nm, ensuring quick and responsive acceleration even at low speeds.

Mileage: The precise mileage figures may vary depending on riding conditions, but the Karizma XMR is designed to provide an efficient fuel economy, making it practical for daily commutes.

Transmission: It features a manual transmission system, allowing riders to have full control over their gear shifts for a more engaging riding experience.

Safety Features: The Hero Karizma XMR comes equipped with an Antilock Braking System (ABS) for enhanced braking performance and rider safety.

Connectivity: Mobile connectivity and navigation features are integrated into the bike, offering riders the convenience of staying connected and finding their way easily.

Lighting: The bike features efficient LED headlights that not only provide excellent visibility at night but also enhance its overall aesthetics.

Charging Point: It includes a charging point, ensuring that riders can keep their devices powered up during their journeys.

Battery Capacity: With a 6 Ah battery, the Karizma XMR ensures reliable starting and power supply for its various electrical components.

Start System: It offers a self-start only option, making it convenient for riders to start the bike effortlessly.

Body Type: Classified as a sports bike, the Karizma XMR is designed for riders who appreciate a dynamic and aggressive riding style.

The Hero Karizma XMR is a sports bike designed to deliver power and performance. Priced starting at 1.73 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers an impressive combination of specifications and features for riders seeking a thrilling experience.The Hero Karizma XMR faces competition from models like Yamaha MT-15, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Yamaha XSR155, Yamaha FZS 25, and Bajaj Pulsar F250 in the sports bike segment. In conclusion, the Hero Karizma XMR is a compelling choice for riders seeking a powerful sports bike with modern features and safety enhancements. Its competitive pricing, robust engine, and advanced technology make it a strong contender in its segment, offering a thrilling riding experience without compromising on practicality and safety.