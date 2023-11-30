Saved Articles

HT Auto

Hero HF Deluxe 100

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
60,345*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero HF Deluxe Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all HF Deluxe specs and features

HF Deluxe 100 Latest Updates

HF Deluxe falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of HF Deluxe 100 in Delhi is Rs. 60,345. The fuel capacity of 100 is 9.1 L

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.1 L
  • Length: 1965 mm
  • Max Power: 8.36 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
    ...Read More

    Hero HF Deluxe 100 Price

    100
    ₹ 60,345*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    49,800
    RTO
    3,288
    Insurance
    5,352
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    60,345
    EMI@1,297/mo
    Hero HF Deluxe 100 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.1 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Wheelbase
    1235 mm
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Height
    1045 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.36 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.9 : 1
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
    Starting
    Kick Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    50 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Swingarm with 2 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 3 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero HF Deluxe 100 EMI
    EMI1,167 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    54,310
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    54,310
    Interest Amount
    15,730
    Payable Amount
    70,040

    Hero HF Deluxe other Variants

    Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
    ₹ 62,919*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    51,900
    RTO
    4,401
    Insurance
    4,713
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    62,919
    EMI@1,352/mo
    Hero HF Deluxe Alternatives

    Bajaj Platina 100

    Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6

    46,816 - 65,952
    HF Deluxe vs Platina 100
    TVS XL100

    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

    39,990 - 54,009
    HF Deluxe vs XL100
    TVS Sport

    TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6

    46,375 - 64,635
    HF Deluxe vs Sport
    Bajaj CT110

    Bajaj CT110 ES Alloy BS6

    50,483 - 62,349
    HF Deluxe vs CT110

