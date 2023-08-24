Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 86,460.
The on road price for Hero Glamour top variant goes up to Rs. 92,620 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price
Hero Glamour on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 86,460.
The on road price for Hero Glamour top variant goes up to Rs. 92,620 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Glamour dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Hero Glamour on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sant Kabir Nagar, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Sant Kabir Nagar and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour Drum ₹ 86,460 Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Drum Brake ₹ 89,430 Hero Glamour Drum 100 Million Edition ₹ 88,480 Hero Glamour Disc ₹ 92,620
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price