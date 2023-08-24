Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 93,500.
The on road price for Hero Glamour top variant goes up to Rs. 96,880 in Port Blair.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour Disc.
Hero Glamour on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Port Blair, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Port Blair and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Port Blair.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour Drum ₹ 93,500 Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Drum Brake ₹ 94,640 Hero Glamour Drum 100 Million Edition ₹ 95,560 Hero Glamour Disc ₹ 96,880
