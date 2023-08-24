Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour on road price in Haldwani starts from Rs. 86,810.
The on road price for Hero Glamour top variant goes up to Rs. 90,990 in Haldwani.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Glamour dealers and showrooms in Haldwani for best offers.
Hero Glamour on road price breakup in Haldwani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Haldwani, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Haldwani and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Haldwani.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour Drum ₹ 86,810 Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Drum Brake ₹ 87,910 Hero Glamour Drum 100 Million Edition ₹ 88,790 Hero Glamour Disc ₹ 90,990
