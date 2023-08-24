Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour on road price in Bhusawal starts from Rs. 89,000.
The on road price for Hero Glamour top variant goes up to Rs. 93,290 in Bhusawal.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour Disc.
Hero Glamour on road price breakup in Bhusawal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bhusawal, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Bhusawal and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bhusawal.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour Drum ₹ 89,000 Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Drum Brake ₹ 88,660 Hero Glamour Drum 100 Million Edition ₹ 89,340 Hero Glamour Disc ₹ 93,290
