Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition

96,940*
Hero Glamour Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Mileage69.49 kmpl
Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition Latest Updates

Glamour falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 96,940.

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 2051 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 69.49 kmpl
  • Max Power: 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4 - stroke
    Mileage of Disc 100 Million Edition is 69.49 kmpl.

    Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition Price

    Disc 100 Million Edition
    ₹ 96,940*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    80,500
    RTO
    6,826
    Insurance
    7,309
    Accessories Charges
    2,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    96,940
    EMI@2,084/mo
    Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2051 mm
    Wheelbase
    1273 mm
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Height
    1074 mm
    Saddle Height
    793 mm
    Width
    743 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-100/80-18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    19.70m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    11.89s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    13.94s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    8.64s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    7.10s
    Quarter Mile
    22s @ 87.87kmph
    Highway Mileage
    69.49 kmpl
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    36.25m
    City Mileage
    64.10 kmpl
    Top Speed
    90.86 kmph
    Max Power
    10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.9:1
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4 - stroke
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Diamond
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers (Travel 81mm)
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Front Forks (Travel 120mm)
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Real Time Mileage Indicator
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Autosail
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition EMI
    EMI1,875 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    87,246
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    87,246
    Interest Amount
    25,269
    Payable Amount
    1,12,515

    Hero Glamour other Variants

    Blaze Edition Drum Brake
    ₹ 86,373*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,400
    RTO
    5,952
    Insurance
    6,021
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,373
    EMI@1,856/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Drum
    ₹ 86,924*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    View breakup
    Drum 100 Million Edition
    ₹ 88,906*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    View breakup
    Disc
    ₹ 93,592*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    View breakup
    Blaze Edition Disc Brake
    ₹ 92,210*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    69.49 kmpl
    View breakup
    View more Variants

