Glamour falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 96,940. The fuel capacity of Disc Glamour falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 96,940. The fuel capacity of Disc 100 Million Edition is 10 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Real Time Mileage Indicator, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 10 L Length: 2051 mm Highway Mileage: 69.49 kmpl Max Power: 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm Engine Type: Air cooled, 4 - stroke Mileage of Disc 100 Million Edition is 69.49 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less