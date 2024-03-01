Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Supaul starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.87 Lakhs in Supaul. The lowest price Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Supaul starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.87 Lakhs in Supaul. The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Glamour XTEC dealers and showrooms in Supaul for best offers. Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in Supaul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Supaul, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Supaul and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Supaul. Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.87 Lakhs