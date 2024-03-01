Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC On Road Price in Dhar

1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dhar
Glamour XTEC Price in Dhar

Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Dhar starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Dhar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Glamour XTEC Drum₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Hero Glamour XTEC Disc₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Hero Glamour XTEC Variant Wise Price List in Dhar

Drum
₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,748
RTO
9,795
Insurance
5,860
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Dhar)
1,03,403
EMI@2,223/mo
Disc
₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
View breakup

Hero News

In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
1 Mar 2024
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
19 Feb 2024
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's most sincere attempt at making a big bike, which pays off rather well
Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero’s Top Gun?
19 Feb 2024
Hero MotoCorp CEO believes sales of premium motorcycles will continue to grow in FY25, while entry-level models will see recovery.
Entry-level motorcycle sales to recover in FY25, hopes Hero MotoCorp CEO
18 Feb 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

