Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Bargarh starts from Rs. 99,820.
The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Bargarh.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc.
Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in Bargarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bargarh, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Bargarh and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bargarh.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 99,820 Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.05 Lakhs
