Hero Glamour X Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

HERO Glamour X

₹89,999 - 99,999**Ex-showroom price
Hero Glamour X Price:

Hero Glamour X is priced between Rs. 89,999 - 99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Glamour X?

The Hero Glamour X is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X rivals are Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 125.

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour X?

Hero Glamour X comes with a mileage of 65 kmpl (Company claimed).

Glamour X Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Glamour X: 124.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 61.5 kmpl

Glamour X: 65 kmpl

Hero Glamour X Visual Comparison

Hero Glamour X
Honda CB125 Hornet
Right View
Hero Glamour X Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

89,998 - 94,598
Glamour XvsGlamour XTEC

Honda CB125 Hornet

1.12 Lakhs
Glamour XvsCB125 Hornet

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Glamour XvsSuper Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 84,748
Glamour XvsSuper Splendor

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Glamour XvsFreedom

Bajaj Pulsar 125

85,677 - 93,613
Glamour XvsPulsar 125

Hero Glamour X Variants

Hero Glamour X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Glamour X Drum₹89,999*
125 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Glamour X Disc₹99,999*
125 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Glamour X Images

1 images
Hero Glamour X Specifications and Features

Max Power8.5 kW
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.4 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage65 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine124.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Hero Glamour X comparison with similar bikes

Hero Glamour X
Hero Glamour XTEC
Honda CB125 Hornet
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor
Bajaj Freedom
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Honda SP 125
Hero Glamour
Honda Shine
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
₹89,999*
₹89,998*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹86,128*
₹80,848*
₹90,272*
₹85,677*
₹93,247*
₹84,698*
₹83,251*
₹83,251*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
15 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
53 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
56 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
38 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
12 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
77 Reviews
Power
8.5 kW
Power
10.84 PS
Power
11.14 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
9.5 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
10.53 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
9.7 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
10.9 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Kerb Weight
127 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Length
2045 mm
Length
2051 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
-
Length
2042 mm
Length
2027 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2000 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Glamour X EMI

Drum
125 cc | 8.5 kW @ 8250 rpm
₹ 89,999*
Drum
125 cc | 8.5 kW @ 8250 rpm
₹89,999*
Disc
125 cc | 8.5 kW @ 8250 rpm
₹99,999*
EMI ₹1554.91/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Hero Glamour X FAQs

What is the mileage of Hero Glamour X?

The Hero Glamour X offers a mileage of 65 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Commuter Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Hero Glamour X?

The top variant of Hero Glamour X is the Disc.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Glamour X?

The Hero Glamour X boasts a 124.7 cc engine, generating a max power of 8.5 kW.

How many variants does the Hero Glamour X have, and what is the price range?

The Hero Glamour X offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Drum is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Disc is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

