Hero Glamour X is priced between Rs. 89,999 - 99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Hero Glamour X is available in 2 variants - Drum, Disc.
Hero Glamour X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.7 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Hero Glamour X rivals are Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 125.
Hero Glamour X comes with a mileage of 65 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 123.94 cc
Glamour X: 124.7 cc
Category Average: 61.5 kmpl
Glamour X: 65 kmpl
|Max Power
|8.5 kW
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.7 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Hero Glamour X
₹89,999*
₹89,998*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹86,128*
₹80,848*
₹90,272*
₹85,677*
₹93,247*
₹84,698*
₹83,251*
₹83,251*
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
14 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
15 Reviews
User Rating
53 Reviews
User Rating
56 Reviews
User Rating
38 Reviews
User Rating
9 Reviews
User Rating
12 Reviews
User Rating
77 Reviews
Power
8.5 kW
Power
10.84 PS
Power
11.14 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
9.5 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
10.53 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
9.7 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
10.9 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Kerb Weight
127 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Length
2045 mm
Length
2051 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
-
Length
2042 mm
Length
2027 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2000 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
The Hero Glamour X offers a mileage of 65 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Commuter Bikes.
The top variant of Hero Glamour X is the Disc.
The Hero Glamour X boasts a 124.7 cc engine, generating a max power of 8.5 kW.
The Hero Glamour X offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Drum is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Disc is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).
