Hero Destini 125 on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 82,060.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,490 in Raiganj.
The lowest price model is Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition.
Hero Destini 125 on road price breakup in Raiganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Destini 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Raiganj, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Raiganj and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Raiganj.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 82,060 Hero Destini 125 VX ₹ 86,500 Hero Destini 125 Platinum ₹ 88,270 Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition ₹ 88,490
