Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 84,780.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 91,150 in Palakkad.
The lowest price model is
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 84,780.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 91,150 in Palakkad.
The lowest price model is Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Destini 125 dealers and showrooms in Palakkad for best offers.
Hero Destini 125 on road price breakup in Palakkad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Destini 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Palakkad, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Palakkad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Palakkad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 84,780 Hero Destini 125 VX ₹ 89,170 Hero Destini 125 Platinum ₹ 90,930 Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition ₹ 91,150
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price