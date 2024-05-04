Hero Destini Prime on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime dealers and showrooms in Trivandrum for best offers. Hero Destini Prime on road price breakup in Trivandrum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Destini Prime is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Trivandrum, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Trivandrum and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Trivandrum. Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini Prime STD ₹ 83,280