Hero Destini Prime on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime dealers and showrooms in Port Blair for best offers. Hero Destini Prime on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Destini Prime is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Port Blair, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Port Blair and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Port Blair. Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini Prime STD ₹ 83,280