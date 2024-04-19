Hero Destini Prime on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime dealers and showrooms in Kishanganj for best offers. Hero Destini Prime on road price breakup in Kishanganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Destini Prime is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Kishanganj, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Kishanganj and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Kishanganj. Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini Prime STD ₹ 83,280