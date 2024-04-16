Hero Destini Prime on road price in Chikodi starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime on road price in Chikodi starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime dealers and showrooms in Chikodi for best offers. Hero Destini Prime on road price breakup in Chikodi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Destini Prime is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Chikodi, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Chikodi and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Chikodi. Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini Prime STD ₹ 83,280