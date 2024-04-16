Hero Destini Prime on road price in Behror starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime on road price in Behror starts from Rs. 83,280. Visit your nearest Hero Destini Prime dealers and showrooms in Behror for best offers. Hero Destini Prime on road price breakup in Behror includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Destini Prime is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Behror, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Behror and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Behror. Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini Prime STD ₹ 83,280