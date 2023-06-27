HT Auto
HCD India NPS Cargo On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

54,500 - 58,500*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
NPS Cargo on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

HCD India NPS Cargo on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 54,500. The on road price for HCD India NPS Cargo top variant goes up to Rs. 58,500 in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
HCD India NPS Cargo 48V₹ 54,500
HCD India NPS Cargo 60V₹ 58,500
HCD India NPS Cargo Variant Wise Price List

48V
₹ 54,500*On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
54,500
EMI@1,171/mo
60V
₹ 58,500*On-Road Price
250 W
View breakup

