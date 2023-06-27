HCD India NPS Cargo on road price in Jaunpur starts from Rs. 54,500. The on road price for HCD India NPS Cargo top variant goes up to Rs. 58,500 in Jaunpur. The lowest price HCD India NPS Cargo on road price in Jaunpur starts from Rs. 54,500. The on road price for HCD India NPS Cargo top variant goes up to Rs. 58,500 in Jaunpur. The lowest price model is HCD India NPS Cargo 48V and the most priced model is HCD India NPS Cargo 60V. Visit your nearest HCD India NPS Cargo dealers and showrooms in Jaunpur for best offers. HCD India NPS Cargo on road price breakup in Jaunpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price HCD India NPS Cargo 48V ₹ 54,500 HCD India NPS Cargo 60V ₹ 58,500