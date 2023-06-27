HCD India NPS Cargo on road price in Berhampur starts from Rs. 54,500. The on road price for HCD India NPS Cargo top variant goes up to Rs. 58,500 in Berhampur. The lowest price HCD India NPS Cargo on road price in Berhampur starts from Rs. 54,500. The on road price for HCD India NPS Cargo top variant goes up to Rs. 58,500 in Berhampur. The lowest price model is HCD India NPS Cargo 48V and the most priced model is HCD India NPS Cargo 60V. Visit your nearest HCD India NPS Cargo dealers and showrooms in Berhampur for best offers. HCD India NPS Cargo on road price breakup in Berhampur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price HCD India NPS Cargo 48V ₹ 54,500 HCD India NPS Cargo 60V ₹ 58,500