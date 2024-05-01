Hayasa Ira on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,460. Visit your nearest Hayasa Ira on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,460. Visit your nearest Hayasa Ira dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Hayasa Ira on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hayasa Ira is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Jaipur, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Jaipur and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Hayasa Ira STD ₹ 80,460