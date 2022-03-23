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Ira
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HAYASA
Ira Red Colour
₹76,750*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1556
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Ira Red Colour
Red
Explore Color Options For Ira Alternatives
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
Check Offers
Xmen 2.0 Colours
Shema Eagle
₹
64,999 - 1.17 Lakhs
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Ira
vs
Eagle
GT Force One Plus Pro
₹
76,555
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One Plus Pro Colours
Shema Hobby
₹
77,000
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Ira
vs
Hobby
Odysse Electric V2
₹
77,250
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Ira
vs
V2
Hero Electric Atria
₹
77,690
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Atria Colours
Hayasa Ira Images
5 images
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Ira Images
Popular Hayasa Bikes
Popular
Hayasa Daksha
₹
74,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Hayasa Ojas
₹
80,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Hayasa Nirbhar
₹
65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hayasa Ira Colours