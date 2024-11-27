IraPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Hayasa Ira Left View
View all Images

HAYASA Ira

Launched in Mar 2022

₹76,750**Ex-showroom price
Ira Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 42.05 kmph

Ira: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 99.85 km

Ira: 90.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.48 hrs

Ira: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.84 kwh

Ira: 0.3 kwh

About Hayasa Ira

Hayasa Ira Variants
Hayasa Ira price starts at ₹ 76,750 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹76,750*
25 kmph
90 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 0.3 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hayasa Ira Images

5 images
Hayasa Ira Colours

Hayasa Ira is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red
Yellow
White

Hayasa Ira Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity0.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Hayasa Ira comparison with similar bikes

Hayasa Ira
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Ola Electric Roadster X
Shema Eagle
GT Force One Plus Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Evolet Dhanno
Odysse Electric V2
Odysse Electric Racer
Hero Electric Atria
₹76,750*
₹69,999*
₹74,999*
₹64,999*
₹76,555*
₹62,964*
₹76,999*
₹77,250*
₹76,000*
₹77,690*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5.9 Hrs
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
90 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
252 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
75 km
Range
70 km
Range
85 km
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
7 kW
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
130.7 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingIra vs LOEV+Ira vs Roadster XIra vs EagleIra vs One Plus ProIra vs JauntyIra vs DhannoIra vs V2Ira vs RacerIra vs Atria
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Hayasa Bikes

Hayasa Ira EMI

Explore Other Options

