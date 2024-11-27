Launched in Mar 2022
Category Average: 42.05 kmph
Ira: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 99.85 km
Ira: 90.0 km
Category Average: 4.48 hrs
Ira: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.84 kwh
Ira: 0.3 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|0.3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|90 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Hayasa Ira
₹76,750*
₹69,999*
₹74,999*
₹64,999*
₹76,555*
₹62,964*
₹76,999*
₹77,250*
₹76,000*
₹77,690*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5.9 Hrs
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
90 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
252 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
75 km
Range
70 km
Range
85 km
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
7 kW
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
130.7 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
